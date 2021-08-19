Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.