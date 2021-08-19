Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

