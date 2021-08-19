Trading S.A. Ares Sells 52,031 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Precigen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 27.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Precigen by 126,385.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.