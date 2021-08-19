Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

AFYA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.