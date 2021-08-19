Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $170.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.58. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $165.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

