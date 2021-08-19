Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $111.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE BBWI opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

