CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.39.
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
