CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.