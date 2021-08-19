Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 305.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.