Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Crocs worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

