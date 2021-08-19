Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,490 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.18. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

