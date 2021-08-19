Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,786 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

