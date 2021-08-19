Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

