Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $509.54 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.