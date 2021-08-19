Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.