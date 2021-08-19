SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 237,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,231,325 shares.The stock last traded at $92.89 and had previously closed at $95.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 280,564 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 112,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 240,362 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

