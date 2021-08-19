Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,752 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $44.16.

IBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $779,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

