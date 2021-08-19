Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,340.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,340 ($43.64), with a volume of 18880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,305 ($43.18).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,224.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

