Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTSHF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

