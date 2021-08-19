Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

