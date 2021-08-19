Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

