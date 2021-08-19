HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.