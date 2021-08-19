Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UELKY opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ãlker BiskÃ¼vi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chocolates, chocolate-coated biscuits, biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey. It is also involved in the trading and investment activities. It offers its products under the various company owned brands, as well as private labels.

