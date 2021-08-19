Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRRSF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. Trisura Group has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

