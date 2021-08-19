Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.