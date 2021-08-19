Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

