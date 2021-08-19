Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $58.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

