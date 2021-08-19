Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 413.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $350.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.