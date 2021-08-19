iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

IEF opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

