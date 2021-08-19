Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

