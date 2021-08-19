Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

