Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

