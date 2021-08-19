Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
