Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

