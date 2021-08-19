Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

