Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,871 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.