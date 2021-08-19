Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 229,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Investors Bancorp worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

