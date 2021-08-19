Morgan Stanley Sells 11,748 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.44. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

