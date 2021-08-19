Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 453,700 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CJJD opened at $0.68 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

