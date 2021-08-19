Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,708 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00.

RUS stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

