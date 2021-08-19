1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $562,810.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.
Shares of FLWS opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.
Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
