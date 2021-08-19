1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $562,810.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.