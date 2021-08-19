The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

