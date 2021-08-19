Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$473,520.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

TSE:GWO opened at C$39.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

GWO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.36.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

