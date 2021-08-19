Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 139,848.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 62.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.