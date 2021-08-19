Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

