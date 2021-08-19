Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Great Ajax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

