Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.29 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.22 million and a P/E ratio of 103.31.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.