Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.29 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.22 million and a P/E ratio of 103.31.
NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
