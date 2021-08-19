Financial Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

This is a summary of current ratings for SOS and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOS and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 9.28 $4.40 million N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.78 $75.73 million $1.52 10.54

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CURO Group beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

