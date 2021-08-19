Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

