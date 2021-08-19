GWM Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.30 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.