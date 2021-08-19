5,963 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.