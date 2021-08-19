Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

