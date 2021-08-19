Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.